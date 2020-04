BRIEF-Hiscox Says Co Believes Business Interruption Exposure To COVID-19 Limited In Europe

April 15 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* MARKET UPDATE RE BUSINESS INTERRUPTION EXPOSURE

* BELIEVES ITS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION EXPOSURE TO COVID-19 IS LIMITED IN EUROPE AND IT HAS NEGLIGIBLE EXPOSURE IN ITS US RETAIL BUSINESS

* CORE POLICY WORDINGS DO NOT PROVIDE COVER FOR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION AS RESULT OF GENERAL MEASURES TAKEN BY UK IN RESPONSE TO PANDEMIC

* APPROXIMATELY 10% OF HISCOX UK’S SMALL COMMERCIAL PACKAGE CUSTOMERS PURCHASE COVER FOR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION

* OF THOSE WHO BUY COVER FOR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION, ESTIMATE ABOUT 10,000 DIRECTLY IMPACTED BY MANDATED GOVERNMENT CLOSURE TO STOP SPREAD OF VIRUS

* DISASTER SCENARIO ESTIMATES NET LOSS OF $175 MILLION FOR LOSSES MAINLY FROM EVENT CANCELLATION, ENTERTAINMENT, TRAVEL IN GLOBAL PANDEMIC

* PAYING CLAIMS FOR ENTERTAINMENT, TRAVEL BUSINESSES AND CLAIMS PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS