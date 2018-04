BRIEF-Hiscox Says Information Security Incident At U.S. Law Firm Advising Co

April 12 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* LEARNED OF AN INFORMATION SECURITY INCIDENT AFFECTING A SPECIALIST LAW FIRM IN US THAT PROVIDED ADVICE TO HISCOX OR ITS POLICYHOLDERS

* US SMALL BUSINESS ONLINE POLICY HOLDERS AND ALL NON-US POLICYHOLDERS ARE UNAFFECTED BY THIS INCIDENT

* INCIDENT INVOLVED ILLEGAL ACCESS TO INFO STORED ON LAW FIRM’S SERVER; MAY INCLUDE INFO RELATING TO UP TO 1,500 OF CO’S US COMMERCIAL INSURANCE POLICYHOLDERS

* LAW FIRM’S SYSTEMS ARE NOT CONNECTED TO HISCOX’S IT INFRASTRUCTURE AND HISCOX’S OWN SYSTEMS WERE UNAFFECTED BY INCIDENT

* RETAINED A SECURITY FORENSIC FIRM TO ASSIST WITH INVESTIGATION AND ANALYSIS OF AFFECTED INFORMATION

* HISCOX HAS ALSO TAKEN ADDITIONAL SECURITY MEASURES IN RELATION TO ITS OWN SYSTEMS