BRIEF-Hiscox Says Is Withdrawing All Financial Guidance For 2020

April 8 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* HISCOX LTD - UPDATE ON DIVIDEND PAYMENT AND GUIDANCE

* HISCOX LTD - BOARD HAS ALSO AGREED THAT FOR 2020 COMPANY WILL NOT PROPOSE AN INTERIM DIVIDEND PAYMENT, OR CONDUCT ANY SHARE BUYBACK

* HISCOX - DECIDED RESOLUTION TO APPROVE 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 29.6 CENTS PER SHARE WILL NO LONGER BE PUT TO SHAREHOLDERS AT AGM

* HISCOX LTD - TRADING ACROSS GROUP FOR FIRST TWO MONTHS OF YEAR WAS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS

* HISCOX LTD - IN VIEW OF UNCERTAIN IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GLOBAL ECONOMY, GROUP IS UNABLE TO ACCURATELY FORECAST OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* HISCOX LTD - WITHDRAWING ALL FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 UNTIL THERE IS MORE CLARITY

* HISCOX LTD - REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO RETURN TO OUR NORMAL 90-95% COMBINED RATIO TARGET RANGE FOR RETAIL BUSINESS IN 2022.