BRIEF-Hiscox Says There Is No Change To Guidance Provided In Q1 Trading Statement

* HISCOX LTD - HISCOX LTD RESPONSE TO FCA ANNOUNCEMENT

* HISCOX LTD - WELCOMES TODAY’S ANNOUNCEMENT FROM FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY IN UK REGARDING PROPOSED LEGAL TEST CASE

* HISCOX LTD - HISCOX IS ACTIVELY SETTLING CLAIMS FOR EVENT CANCELLATION AND ABANDONMENT

* HISCOX LTD - HAS AGREED TO ASSIST FCA BY PARTICIPATING ALONGSIDE OTHER INSURERS IN TEST CASE IN ORDER TO PROVIDE CERTAINTY FOR BUSINESSES AND BROKERS

* HISCOX LTD - THERE IS NO CHANGE TO ANY OF ESTIMATES OR GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN Q1 TRADING STATEMENT ON 5 MAY

* HISCOX LTD - GROUP’S CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS ROBUST.

* HISCOX LTD - NO CHANGE TO ANY OF ESTIMATES OR GUIDANCE PROVIDED IN Q1 TRADING UPDATE