BRIEF-Hiscox sees rise in U.S. property insurance rates after Harvey, Irma

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* CEO- COSTS FOR HARVEY ARE HOPPING AROUND $20-30 BILLION AND IRMA BETWEEN $30-40 BILLION, MAKING THEM VERY BIG HURRICANES

* CEO- IT HAS BEEN A VERY EXPENSIVE YEAR FOR NATURAL CATASTROPHES AND CLEARLY WE ARE NOT YET FINISHED WITH THE HURRICANE SEASON

* CEO- (HURRICANES) WILL DEFINITELY HAVE THE IMPACT OF ELIMINATING PRICE REDUCTIONS, LOSS-AFFECTED AREAS WILL SEE PRICE RISES

* CEO- BIGGER TICKET PROPERTY AREA WILL SEE PRICE RISES BECAUSE THAT WAS A VERY UNDER-PRICED AREA BEFORE HAND