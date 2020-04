BRIEF-Hiscox Weighs Raising Funds As Insurance Rates Rise On Coronavirus Crisis

April 29 (Reuters) - Hiscox Ltd:

* HISCOX LTD - RESPONSE TO PRESS SPECULATION

* HISCOX LTD - HISCOX BOARD BELIEVES GROUP HAS SUFFICIENT CAPITAL TO MEET EXPECTED LIABILITIES ARISING AS A RESULT OF EXPOSURES TO PANDEMIC.

* HISCOX -SEE RESULTANT UNCERTAINTY FROM PANDEMIC, CONSEQUENT CAPITAL CONTRACTION TO RESULT IN RATES HARDENING ACROSS US WHOLESALE, REINSURANCE MARKETS

* HISCOX LTD - EVALUATING POSSIBLE SOURCES OF CAPITAL TO RESPOND IN AN APPROPRIATE WAY TO MARKET DYNAMICS, WHICH COULD INCLUDE RAISING NEW EQUITY

* HISCOX - NO DECISION MADE ON WHETHER TO PROCEED WITH CAPITAL RAISE OR WITH REGARDS TO TIMING OR SIZE OF ANY SUCH CAPITAL RAISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: