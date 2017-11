Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hisense Electric Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to acquire 95 percent stake in Toshiba Visual Solutions Corporation for 12.9 billion yen ($113.44 million)

* Says TVS will become company’s unit after transaction, while toshiba retains 5 percent stake in TVS

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ADauMy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 113.7200 yen) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)