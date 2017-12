Dec 27 (Reuters) - HISPANIA SA:

* BUYS REMAINING STAKE OF BARCELO GROUP IN BAY HOTELS & LEISURE

* SAYS TOTAL CONSIDERATION FOR THE WHOLE TRANSACTION IS 172.4 MILLION EUROS‍​

* BARCELO GROUP HAS INFORMED BAY OF EXERCISE OF SALE OPTION IT HELD OVER BARCELO MARBELLA HOTEL FOR 19.0 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon:

