BRIEF-Hispania Seeks Alternatives To Maximize Value Of The Company

April 16 (Reuters) - Hispania Activos Inmobiliarios SOCIMI SA:

* SAYS ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVISERS TO ASSIST IT WITH THE BID FORMULATED ON ITS SHARES

* APPOINTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, UBS LIMITED AND J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES FINANCIAL ADVISORS

* SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HISPANIA WILL SEEK ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE THE VALUE OF THE COMPANY

* APPOINTED FRESHFIELDS BRUCKHAUS DERINGER AND URIA MENENDEZ AS LEGAL ADVISORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)