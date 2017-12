Dec 21 (Reuters) - HISPANIA SA:

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE A PORTFOLIO OF SEVEN HOTELS FROM ALUA HOTELS & RESORTS FOR 165 MILLION EURO

* TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF FEBRUARY 2018

* EXPECTS TO INVEST CLOSE TO 20 MILLION EUROS IN REFURBISHING FOUR ASSETS Source text for Eikon:

