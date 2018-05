BRIEF-Histogenics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.52

May 10 (Reuters) - Histogenics Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* HISTOGENICS - TOP-LINE SUPERIORITY DATA FROM NEOCART PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL, POTENTIAL BLA SUBMISSION ON TRACK FOR Q3 OF 2018

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES OF $15.5 MILLION, VERSUS $8.0 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* BELIEVES ITS CURRENT CASH POSITION WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO Q4 OF 2018