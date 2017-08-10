FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Histogenics says Q2 loss per share $0.25
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2017 / 11:24 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Histogenics says Q2 loss per share $0.25

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Histogenics Corp

* Histogenics corporation announces second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Top-line data, potential BLA filing for neocart phase 3 trial expected in Q3 2018​

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Of June 30, Histogenics had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $18.5 million, compared to $31.9 million at december 31, 2016​

* Histogenics believes its current cash position will be sufficient to fund its operations into middle of 2018​

* Completed enrollment in neocart phase 3 clinical trial​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.