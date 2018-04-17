FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Hitachi Capital to issue unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 bln yen in total

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17(Reuters) - Hitachi Capital Corp

* Says it plans to issue the 71th series and 72th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 15 billion yen and 10 billion yen respectively

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date on March 19, 2021 and April 18, 2025, interest rate of 0.040 percent and 0.280 percent per annum respectively

* Subscription date on April 17 and payment date on April 23

Source text in Japanese:bit.ly/2HHALhe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

