BRIEF-Hive Blockchain Announces Upsize Of Financing To $115 Mln

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd :

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF FINANCING TO $115 MILLION INCLUDING MINIMUM INVESTMENT OF $3 MILLION BY GENESIS MINING

* SAYS ‍ENTERED AMENDED DEAL WITH GMP SECURITIES TO INCREASE SIZE OF FINANCING TO 36.5 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT C$3.15 / UNIT​

* SAYS PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO FUND COMPLETION OF SWEDEN BITCOIN DATA CENTRE AND PHASE 3 EXPANSION AT SWEDEN GPU DATA CENTRE

* SAYS EACH UNIT TO CONSIST OF 1 COMMON SHARE, 1 WARRANT WITH EACH WARRANT HOLDER TO BUY 1 COMMON SHARE AT $3.90 UNTIL NOV 14 2019