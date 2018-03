March 26 (Reuters) - Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd :

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TO ACQUIRE KOLOS NORWAY AS; BUILD MAJOR DATA CENTRE

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES-DEAL FOR ABOUT $9.9 MILLION, 4.8 MILLION SHARES, 1.3 MILLION WARRANTS

* HIVE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES - WILL PAY AGGREGATE CASH CONSIDERATION IN AMOUNT OF $7.2 MILLION USING CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: