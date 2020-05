May 20 (Reuters) - HJ Capital (International) Holdings Company Ltd:

* ZHUHAI HENGQIN NEW AREA HUAJIN INTERNATIONAL HOTEL MANAGEMENT CO AND ITS UNITS RECEIVED WAIVER OF RENTAL

* RENTAL BEFORE TAX WAIVED IN RESPECT OF TARGET PROPERTY RMB10.4 MILLION

* RENTAL WAIVER GIVEN BY ZHUHAI SZM CBD CONSTRUCTION HOLDING CO