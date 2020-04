April 15 (Reuters) - HK EXPRESS

* SAYS ITS SHORT-TERM FLIGHT SUSPENSION WILL EXTEND TO 18 JUNE 2020, IN RESPONSE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC AND TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY THE GOVERNMENT

* SAYS IT PLANS TO RESUME FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON 19 JUNE 2020, SUBJECT TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE SITUATION Source text in English: bit.ly/3ciZbf9 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)