BRIEF-HKBN Ltd Says Server Containing Inactive Database Was Hacked

April 18 (Reuters) - HKBN Ltd:

* DISCOVERED AN UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS TO AN INACTIVE CUSTOMER DATABASE

* GROUP IDENTIFIES THAT AN UNKNOWN PARTY HAS HACKED INTO A SERVER OF GROUP CONTAINING AN INACTIVE DATABASE

* DATABASE CONTAINS INFORMATION OF SOME 380,000 CUSTOMER AND SERVICE APPLICANT RECORDS OF GROUP’S FIXED AND IDD SERVICES AS OF 2012

* GROUP HAS IMPLEMENTED IMMEDIATE MEASURES TO PREVENT ANY FURTHER SIMILAR ATTACKS

* IS NOT AWARE THAT ANY OF OTHER CUSTOMER DATABASES OF GROUP IS AFFECTED

* EVENT WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S BUSINESS AND OPERATION

* INFORMATION INCLUDES NAME, EMAIL ADDRESS, IDENTITY CARD NUMBER AND SOME 43,000 CREDIT CARD INFORMATION AMONG OTHERS AS OF 2012