BRIEF-Hkbridge Financial Holdings Posts FY Revenue Hk$208.9 Million

March 30 (Reuters) - HKBridge Financial Holdings Ltd :

* HKBRIDGE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD- FY REVENUE HK$208.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$388.9 MILLION

* HKBRIDGE FINANCIAL - FY LOSS HK$658.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$427.7 MILLION

* HKBRIDGE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS - MAY FORESEE TEMPORARY IMPACT ON SALE AND OPERATION OF MANUFACTURING SEGMENT AND FINANCIAL SERVICES SEGMENT IN H1 OF 2020

* HKBRIDGE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD- AS AT MAR 30, NOT AWARE OF ANY MATERIAL EFFECT ON FINANCIAL RESULTS OF GROUP AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HKBRIDGE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS- CORONAVIRUS CAUSED TEMPORARY DISRUPTION IN BUSINESS SINCE EARLY 2020