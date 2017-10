Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hkc International Holdings Ltd

* Unit HKC Technology (Shanghai) Co entered into provisional agreement with purchaser

* Deal for RMB 25 million

* ‍HKC Technology (Shanghai) Co agreed to sell and purchaser has agreed to purchase property​

* Approximately RMB 1.4 million before tax and expenses is expected to accrue to Group as a result of disposal