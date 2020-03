March 31 (Reuters) - HKC (Holdings) Ltd:

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK13 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$ 278.7 MILLION VERSUS HK$734.1 MILLION

* FY REVENUE HK$1,036.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,270.0 MILLION

* BELIEVES SALES OUTLOOK FOR RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES IN H1 OF 2020 WILL REMAIN SUBDUED DUE TO COVID-19 EPIDEMIC