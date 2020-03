BRIEF-HKEx And SFC Issue Further Guidance For Listed Issuers In Light Of The Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited:

* SAY RECOGNISE THE NEW CORONAVIRUS HAS CAUSED PROLONGED OPERATIONAL DIFFICULTIES AMONGST ISSUERS AND PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRMS

* SAY AN EXTENSION ON PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORTS BEYOND THE 60-DAY PERIOD MAY BE WARRANTED IN SOME CASES

* SAY THE EXCHANGE WILL CONSIDER APPLICATIONS FORURTHER EXTENSION SOLELY ON CASE-BY-CASE BASIS