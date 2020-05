May 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH MSCI LIMITED

* MSCI TO LICENSE TO HKFE A SUITE OF MSCI EQUITY INDEXES IN ASIA AND EMERGING MARKETS

* LICENSE FOR INTRODUCTION INITIALLY OF 37 FUTURES AND OPTIONS CONTRACTS BASED ON INDEXES ON HKFE

* THESE ASIA & EMERGING MARKETS INDEXES TO INCLUDE, AMONG OTHERS, MSCI EMERGING MARKETS ASIA, MSCI CHINA FREE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)