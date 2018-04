April 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filing

* SHOWS GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK'S CORNERSTONE INVESTOR AERIAL WONDER HAS SOLD ITS ENTIRE 295.2 MLN SHARES IN THE BANK ON APRIL 10 AND APRIL 16 AT HK$5.12 ($0.6524)/SHR Source text in English: bit.ly/2HKl0GD Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8482 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)