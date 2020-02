Feb 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SAYS ISSUES GUIDANCE TO PREPARE FOR HIGH TRADING VOLUME AMID MSCI, FTSE INCREASING CHINA A-SHARES WEIGHTING

* SAYS SELL VOLUME COULD INCREASE IN COMING INDEX REBALANCING COMPARED WITH PAST INDEX CHANGES Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HbrKO8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)