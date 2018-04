BRIEF-HKEX Notes Announcement By CSRC & SFC On Expanding Daily Quota Under Stock Connect

April 11 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* NOTED JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT BY CSRC & SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION

* NOTED IN ANNOUNCEMENT THAT NORTHBOUND DAILY QUOTA WILL BE INCREASED FROM RMB 13 BILLION FOR EACH OF SHANGHAI CONNECT AND SHENZHEN CONNECT TO RMB 52 BILLION

* NOTES SOUTHBOUND DAILY QUOTA WILL BE INCREASED FROM RMB 10.5 BILLION FOR EACH OF SHANGHAI CONNECT AND SHENZHEN CONNECT TO RMB 42 BILLION, EFFECTIVE 1 MAY

* NOTED JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT BY CSRC & SECURITIES AND FUTURES COMMISSION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: