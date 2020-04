April 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing:

* LISTING COMMITTEE CENSURES OR CRITICISES A NUMBER OF FORMER DIRECTORS OF CHAMPION TECHNOLOGY & KANTONE HOLDINGS FOR BREACH OF RULES

* LISTING COMMITTEE'S DECISION IN RELATION TO A CASE CONCERNING IMPAIRMENT LOSSES OF $8.9 BILLION MADE BY CHAMPION & KANTONE Source text here (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)