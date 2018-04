BRIEF-HKEX Says Proposed New Rules To Broaden Hong Kong's Lisiting Regime Will Take Effect On April 30

April 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SAYS THE PROPOSED NEW RULES TO BROADEN HONG KONG’S LISTING REGIME WILL TAKE EFFECT ON APRIL 30

* SAYS IT IS ADDING THREE NEW CHAPTERS IN THE MAIN BOARD LISTING RULES

* SAYS IT PERMITS LISTINGS OF BIOTECH ISSUERS THAT DO NOT MEET ANY OF THE MAIN BOARD FINANCIAL ELIGIBILITY TESTS

* SAYS IT PERMITS LISTINGS OF COMPANIES WITH WEIGHTED VOTING RIGHT (WVR) STRUCTURES

* SAYS IT ESTABLISHES NEW CONCESSIONARY SECONDARY LISTING ROUTE FOR GREATER CHINA AND INTERNATIONAL COMPANIES THAT WISH TO SECONDARY LIST IN HONG KONG

* SAYS IT PLANS TO LAUNCH A SEPARATE CONSULTATION BY 31 JULY 2018 ON MATTER RELATED TO LEGITIMATE COMMERCIAL AND COMPETITIVE REASONS TO PERMIT CORPORATES TO HOLD WVRS Source text in English: bit.ly/2HnIkgv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)