April 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* TAIWAN FUTURES EXCHANGE APPROVED INCLUSION OF HKEX’S TWO WEEKLY INDEX OPTIONS IN LIST OF OFFSHORE EXCHANGES, CONTRACTS

* APPROVAL FOR INCLUSION OF HKEX'S WEEKLY HANG SENG INDEX OPTIONS & WEEKLY HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX OPTIONS Source: [bit.ly/2yBPqud]