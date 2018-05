May 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* SAYS UNIT OTC CLEARING COMMENCES CLEARING OF USD/HKD CROSS CURRENCY SWAPS, EXTENDS CLEARABLE TENOR OF BOTH HKD INTEREST RATES SWAPS AND HKD BASIS SWAPS TO 15 YRS FROM 10 YRS ON APRIL 30 Source text in English: bit.ly/2jnX3JS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)