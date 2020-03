BRIEF-HKEX Says Will Further Expand Stocks To Be Covered By Volatility Control Mechanisms

March 24 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* ALREADY HAS VOLATILITY CONTROL MECHANISMS IN PLACE; IN MAY WILL FURTHER EXPAND STOCKS TO BE COVERED BY VCM

* IN PROCESS OF INTRODUCING PRE-OPENING AUCTION SESSION FOR EQUITIES MARKET

* TEMPORARILY SHUT METALS TRADING RING AT THE LME AND MOVE TO ELECTRONIC TRADING

* IPO MARKET REMAINS OPEN FOR BUSINESS

* ALLOWING SOME ISSUERS TO PUBLISH PRELIMINARY RESULTS WITHOUT AGREEMENT WITH AUDITORS BY THE 31 MARCH DEADLINE

* STOCK CONNECT CONTINUED TO OPERATE WITHOUT DISRUPTION

* IN THE FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2020 THERE WERE 24 NEWLY LISTED COMPANIES, SAME AS LAST YEAR

* "COMMITTED TO KEEPING OUR MARKETS FULLY OPERATIONAL"