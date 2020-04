BRIEF-HKEX Says Will Implement 1st Phase Enhancements Of Volatility Control Mechanism On 11 May 2020

April 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* WILL IMPLEMENT FIRST PHASE ENHANCEMENTS OF VOLATILITY CONTROL MECHANISM (VCM) ON 11 MAY 2020

* TO CONDUCT REVIEW ON MARKET OPERATIONS BEFORE IMPLEMENTING SECOND PHASE ENHANCEMENT, WHICH WILL ALLOW MULTIPLE TRIGGERS PER STOCK PER TRADING SESSION

* VCM TO INCLUDE TIERED STRUCTURE OF TRIGGERING THRESHOLDS AT ±10%, ±15%, ±20% TO LAST TRADED PRICE 5 MINS AGO FOR STOCKS OF 3 HS COMPOSITE INDEXES

* TO CONDUCT A REVIEW ON MARKET OPERATIONS 6-MONTHS AFTER FIRST PHASE ENHANCEMENT IMPLEMENTATION BEFORE IMPLEMENTING THE SECOND PHASE