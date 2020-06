June 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd :

* HKEX SAYS WILL SHORTEN LISTING CYCLE OF STRUCTURED PRODUCTS TO 3 TRADING DAYS FROM 5 TRADING DAYS

* HKEX- PRODUCTS LAUNCHED ON OR AFTER 13 JULY WILL USE THE NEW LISTING CYCLE

* HKEX-ISSUERS CAN LIST DERIVATIVE WARRANTS, CALLABLE BULL/ BEAR CONTRACT & INLINE WARRANTS FOR TRADING ON 3RD TRADING DAY POST TERM SHEETS SUBMISSION