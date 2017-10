Oct 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange

* Says is minded to exercise its power to cancel the listing of the shares of Qunxing Paper Holdings Company Limited under the listing rules

* Says it requires Qunxing Paper must have remedied those matters which have rendered it unsuitable for listing by Nov 6

* Says it may proceed with cancelling Qunxing Paper’s listing if the company fail to do so

