BRIEF-HKMA Announces Liquidity Measures In Response To Covid-19 Outbreak

April 3 (Reuters) - HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY:

* HONG KONG MONETARY AUTHORITY, HONG KONG MORTGAGE CORP RELEASE NEW MEASURES TO EASE SMALL MEDIUM ENTERPRISES’ CASH FLOW PRESSURE

* HKMA SAYS TO OBTAIN US DOLLAR FROM FED THROUGH REPO AND LEND TO LOCAL BANKS

* HKMA SAYS IT HAS TAKEN OR PLANS TO TAKE MEASURES TO TO ENSURE THE CONTINUED SMOOTH OPERATION OF THE INTERBANK MARKET AND THE BANKING SYSTEM

* HKMA SAYS MEASURES INCLUDE HKMA’S LIQUIDITY FACILITIES FRAMEWORK, THE FEDERAL RESERVE’S TEMPORARY FIMA REPO FACILITY, AND SUPERVISORY EXPECTATION ON THE USE OF LIQUIDITY BUFFERS UNDER THE LIQUIDITY COVERAGE RATIO (“LCR”) AND LIQUIDITY MAINTENANCE RAT

* HKMA SAYS WILL ALLOW BANKS TO USE THEIR LIQUIDITY BUFFERS TO SUPPORT BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* HKMA SAYS WILL HALVE BANKS’ REGULATORY RESERVE, RELEASING HK$200 BILLION

* HKMA SAYS IT HAS SUGGESTED TO BANKS TO AUTOMATICALLY EXTEND LOANS OR DELAY PRINCIPAL REPAYMENT FOR QUALIFIED SME CLIENTS Source text in English: reurl.cc/8GoGaR (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)