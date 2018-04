April 24 (Reuters) - The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA):

* SAYS THE LINKED EXCHANGE RATE SYSTEM STAYING ROBUST WITH LOCAL INTEREST RATES GRADUALLY ON THE RISE

* SAYS IT WILL STAY VIGILANT AS ALWAYS TO ENSURE HONG KONG’S MONETARY AND FINANCIAL STABILITY

* SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE MARKET SITUATION CLOSELY AND STAND READY TO TAKE ACTION AS APPROPRIATE TO ADDRESS ANY ABNORMAL SITUATIONS Source text in English: bit.ly/2JlTm22 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)