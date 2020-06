June 17 (Reuters) - HKR International Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER HK$4,696.5 MILLION, UP 22.2%

* RECOMMENDED DECLARATION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK7 CENTS PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1,624.6 MILLION, DOWN 26.4%

* FORESEES COVID-19 OUTBREAK WOULD AFFECT PERFORMANCE OF VARIOUS UNITS OF HKRI TAIKOO HUI IN SHORT-TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: