BRIEF-HK's SFC Fines HSBC Investment Funds (Hong Kong) & HSBC Global Asset Management (Hong Kong)

April 7 (Reuters) - The Securities & Futures Commission:

* THE SECURITIES & FUTURES COMMISSION SAYS REPRIMANDED AND FINED HSBC INVESTMENT FUNDS (HONG KONG) & HSBC GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT (HONG KONG) HK$3.5 MILLION

* HK'S SFC SAYS FINE RELATES TO INVESTIGATION OF SOME OF THE 53 FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HIFL AND HGAML BETWEEN 2010 AND 2016