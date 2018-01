Jan 18 (Reuters) - Hkscan Oyj:

* PRELIMINARY INFORMATION ON HKSCAN’S 2017 RESULT

* 2017 ‍NET SALES WERE APPROXIMATELY EUR 1 808 MILLION​

* - IN 2017 COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) WAS APPROXIMATELY EUR -18 MILLION

* - ESTIMATED ITS COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) FOR 2017 TO BE AT LOSS