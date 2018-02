Feb 7 (Reuters) - HKSCAN OYJ:

* HKSCAN GROUP’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELEASE 1 JANUARY – 31 DECEMBER 2017: RESULT IN LOSS DUE TO RAUMA UNIT RAMP UP – STRATEGY IMPLEMENTATION PROCEEDS

* ‍BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ PROPOSAL ON DISTRIBUTION OF PROFIT IS EUR 0.09 (0.16) PER SHARE.​

* Q4 NET SALES EUR ‍475.3​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 485.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 EBIT LOSS EUR ‍22.2​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT EUR 4.2 MILLION YEAR AGO