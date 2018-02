Feb 27 (Reuters) - HKSCAN OYJ:

* TO LAUNCH JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA

* ABOUT TO LAUNCH SALE OF PREMIUM-CATEGORY 100% FINNISH PORK PRODUCTS TO CHINESE CONSUMERS

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ESTABLISH A JOINT VENTURE IN CHINA WITH ZHEJIANG QINGLIAN FOOD CO. LTD​

* TARGETED SALES VOLUME IN CHINA IS ROUGHLY THREE MILLION KG OF PORK WITHIN FIRST YEAR

* WITH PLANS TO TRIPLE PORK VOLUME BY 2020