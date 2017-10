Sept 13 (Reuters) - HKSCAN OYJ:

* HKSCAN CORPORATION – ANNOUNCEMENT OF INDICATIVE TENDER OFFER RESULTS

* ‍VALID TENDER INSTRUCTIONS OF EUR 63,565,000 IN AGGREGATE NOMINAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WERE RECEIVED PURSUANT TO TENDER OFFER​

* ‍AS AT DATE OF THIS RELEASE, NEW ISSUE CONDITION HAS NOT YET BEEN FULFILLED​

* ‍OFFEROR WILL ANNOUNCE FINAL RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER BY NO LATER THAN SEPT 22