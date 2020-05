BRIEF-HL Global Enterprises Expects To Report HY Net Loss

May 5 (Reuters) - HL Global Enterprises Ltd:

* EXPECTED TO REPORT NET LOSS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDING 30 JUNE VERSUS NET PROFIT FOR 1H 2019

* COPTHORNE HOTEL CAMERON HIGHLANDS TEMPORARILY STOPPED OPERATIONS SINCE 18 MARCH DUE TO MCO BY MALAYSIAN GOVERNMENT

* OPERATIONS AT COPTHORNE HOTEL CAMERON HIGHLANDS NOT EXPECTED TO RETURN TO NORMALCY ANYTIME SOON

* UNABLE TO PROVIDE ACCURATE ESTIMATE OF HY LOSS BUT DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT ON CASH, SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY