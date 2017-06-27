FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-HL Global Enterprises updates on disposal Of 60% Interest in Copthorne Hotel Qingdao
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 27, 2017 / 12:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-HL Global Enterprises updates on disposal Of 60% Interest in Copthorne Hotel Qingdao

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - HL Global Enterprises Limited:

* Proposed Disposal Of 60 pct Equity Interest In Copthorne Hotel Qingdao Co Ltd

* ‍SUAEE informed co that Qingdao Zhongtian Enterprise Development and Shanghai Inkeri Equity Investment withdrew from public tender process​

* No bid has been received for LKNII's CHQ disposal following first round of listing of CHQ equity interest for bidding

* Sompany and CAAC have today submitted an application to SUAEE to proceed with second round listing

* Sellers intend to reduce reserve price for CHQ disposal by 10 percent under second round listing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.