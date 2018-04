April 9 (Reuters) - Telia Company AB:

* SAYS ‍HÉLÈNE BARNEKOW, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CEO OF TELIA SWEDEN, HAS RESIGNED AND WILL BE LEAVING HER POSITION​

* SAYS ‍JOHAN DENNELIND, PRESIDENT & CEO OF TELIA COMPANY, WILL TEMPORARILY ASSUME ROLE OF CEO OF TELIA SWEDEN UNTIL A PERMANENT SOLUTION IS IN PLACE​