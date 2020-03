BRIEF-Hls Therapeutics Announces Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.40

March 19 (Reuters) - HLS Therapeutics Inc:

* HLS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* HLS THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY REVENUES $13.9 MILLION VERSUS $16.7 MILLION

* HLS THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.40

* HLS THERAPEUTICS INC - RECEIVED MEDICAL DEVICE LICENSE FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR CSAN PRONTO POINT-OF-CARE BLOOD TESTING MEDICAL DEVICE

* HLS THERAPEUTICS INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR VASCEPA TO REDUCE RISK OF CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS

* HLS THERAPEUTICS - AS AT DEC 31, 2019, COMPANY HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $47.1 MILLION, UP FROM $10.9 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2018