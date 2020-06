June 1 (Reuters) - HLS Therapeutics Inc:

* HLS THERAPEUTICS - HAS BECOME EXCLUSIVE CANADIAN DISTRIBUTOR FOR MYCARE INSITE POINT-OF-CARE DEVICE

* HLS THERAPEUTICS - HAS BECOME EXCLUSIVE CANADIAN DISTRIBUTOR FOR MYCARE RELATED LINE OF DIAGNOSTIC TESTS FROM SALADAX BIOMEDICAL