Feb 26 (Reuters) - H&M India Country Manager Janne Einola:

* H&M INDIA EXEC SAYS EVALUATING IMPACT OF RECENT TARIFFS BY GOVERNMENT, TARIFFS NOT BENEFICIAL BUT NOTHING HAS CHANGED

* H&M INDIA EXEC SAYS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, COMPANY HAS MOVED TO COUNTRIES ACROSS THE WORLD TO KEEP UP WITH SUPPLY NEEDS

* H&M INDIA EXEC SAYS STILL EARLY TO SAY THE EXACT IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS