March 21 (Reuters) - HM INWEST SA:

* FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT AT 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS ON REVENUE OF 51.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* NO COMPARISON GIVEN AS COMPANY HAS BEEN CONSOLIDATING ITS STATEMENTS SINCE Q3, 2017

* COMPANY HAS ALSO REPORTED ITS UNCONSOLIDATED FIGURES FOR THE PERIOD