#Apparel & Accessories
July 17, 2017 / 6:06 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-H&M June local-currency sales +7 pct

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

* Says sales including VAT increased by 7 percent in local currencies in June, matches preliminary reading

* H&M's preliminary reading, issued June 29, was for 7 pct

* Says has decided to arrange Capital Markets Days

* Says has decided in consultation with its large institutional shareholders to publish the group’s sales development per quarter instead of per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)

